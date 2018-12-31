news, story, article

Accra Dec. 31, GNA - Four Garrison units in collaboration with other Security Services in the Ashanti Region have held a Joint Route March through some principal streets aimed at fostering cooperation and strengthening espirit de corps,

It would also cement the bond amongst the military and security services in the Region.

A statement issued by Capt. Christiana Osei-Duah, PRO-HQ Central Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency said participants were drawn from the HQ Central Command (Camp), 4 Infantry Battalion, Police Service, Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority and the Bureau of National Investigations.

The march which started from the Regional Police Headquarters took participants through the streets of Adum– Opoku Trading - KMA–COCOBOD Building –Asafo Interchange –Moshie Zongo– Alabar– Suame Roundabout –Abrepo Junction – KATH Roundabout to Bekwai Roundabout and finally ended at the Ridge Park, Danyame.

Mr Simon Osei- Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister who was the guest of honour for the route march in his remarks commended the Regional Security Council (RCC) for coming up with the programme which brought together personnel of the security services.

He congratulated personnel for successfully going through the routes with high morale and urged personnel of the services to unite for a common purpose-0development.

He added that things would be put in place at the RCC for the route march to be organised at least twice a year and expressed gratitude to the security services for their reliable support.

All the Regional Heads of the Security Services together with some members of the RCC also participated in the route march.

GNA