Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - Commissioned Officer Service in the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Military Academy (GMA) Regular Career Course (RCC) 33 and Short Service Course (SSC) 32 on Monday donated an ultra-modern Matambo to the GMA in Accra.

The Matambo, a structure in the form of a hut and used as a shelter during military occasions, was donated as part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the RCC 33 and SSC 32 Course.

Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, spokesperson for the Ghana Armed Forces and a representative of intake RCC 33 and SSC 32, said they were motivated to donate the Ultra-modern facility as their quota towards the advancement of the Academy.

“Every intake wants to do something for the Academy, so this Matambo will identify our intake (RCC 33 and SSC 32) and also make us relevant, ‘’ he said.

He said the officers will be proud of the fact that, they had achieved a worthwhile cause during their time saying; “they will still visit the Academy as Commanders and as Instructors.”

Col. Aggre-Quashei said as part of their 25th anniversary, the RCC 33 and SSC 32, also held a special lunch for their former instructors, in appreciation of the cordial relations they enjoyed with them during their training.

Brigadier General Solomon Osabutey, Acting Commandant of GMA said, the Matambo would serve as one of the shelters of the Academy and thanked the intakes for the donation and also urged the other intakes to emulate their gesture.

