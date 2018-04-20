By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA Accra, April 20, GNA – A new military cemetery situated at Burma Camp, the headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, has been opened to accommodate more than 10,000 graves to be made of military personnel, General’s, retired personnel and their entitled families. The cemetery also has a space for Presidential and prominent citizens of the country. The new cemetery has

The new cemetery has been built to relieve pressure on the Osu Military Cemetery which is reportedly running out of burial space.

The new burial ground is landscaped with lawns, trees, flowers, and walkways with emphasis on serenity and orderliness as well as a memorial wall to bear the names of fallen soldiers.

There is also a forecourt where burial service can be organised for the departed before they are buried.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence who unveiled the plague said the construction of the new cemetery is a gesture from the government to show its deepest appreciation to the Military for the numerous sacrifices made towards upholding its constitutional mandate to provide security for Ghana.

He said the least any government can do for its fallen heroes is to give them a resting place, a place befitting the sacrifices that they have made for the nation and a place where their families can keep paying their last rest.

He therefore entreated the Military to take care of the facility and also commended the immediate past Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Marshal M Samson-Oje (retired) and the entire Military High Command for their timely vision in initiating this project.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of the Defence Staff, said it was often said that the nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for.

Therefore, the new cemetery formed part of the Military tradition and national culture that a befitting final resting place was provided for departed comrades and relatives.

