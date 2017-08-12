Amasaman (G/A), Aug. 12, GNA - Traditional rulers of Ga West Municipality have been advised to liaise with philanthropists and individuals who would participate in the Homowo Festival to create educational trust funds to support needy children. Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, gave the advice in an interview with journalists after meeting with the

Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, gave the advice in an interview with journalists after meeting with the chiefs at Amasaman.

He said education was the key to success and that the monies spent on chieftaincy litigations could also be used to establish the funds to support children to go to school to become useful assets to the society.

Mr Wilkinson said due to chieftaincy disputes, eight out of the 60 communities in the Municipality have been banned from sprinkling the “Kpokpoi,” the traditional meal of the Festival, until next year.

They include Mayera, Faase, Nsakina, and Kojo Ashong, however, he said, they could go ahead to celebrate without sprinkling.

“Communities like Amasaman, Pokuase, Pobiman, Ofankor and Amomole will, nonetheless, sprinkle the Kpokpoi without any interference,” the MCE said.

He said the Pokuase chieftaincy dispute had been resolved amicably and the Municipal Security Committee had given the people the green light to celebrate the Homowo Festival.

