news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, March 2, GNA – Mr Joseph Amiyuure, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga on Saturday led a sanitation exercise as part efforts to keep the township clean and instil hygienic practices in the residents.

It was part of measures instituted by the Municipal Assembly to ensure that the environment was clean, and encouraged good sanitation through behaviour change towards sanitation among residents of the Municipality.

The clean-up was to further prepare the township towards the 62nd Independence Day celebration.

The exercise, which started at about 06:00 hours at the Bolgatanga Jubilee Park brought together stakeholders in sanitation and refuse management organisations, particularly Zoomlion Ghana Limited, officials from the Municipal Assembly and the media among others.

Speaking to the media on the side-lines of the exercise, Mr Amiyuure, explained that the exercise was in line with government’s vision of ensuring safe environment and the adoption of good sanitation practices.

He said the exercise was also an indication that the Municipal Assembly placed emphasis on environmental health and sanitation issues in the Municipality and was committed to meeting the sanitation needs of the people.

The MCE stated that a clean environment had the potential to prevent diseases such as cholera, malaria, typhoid among others and called for collective efforts from residents in the Municipality to ensure that they fully participated in the exercise and future ones for a conducive environment.

Mr Amiyuure advised his constituents to desist from indiscriminate and unscrupulous disposal of waste and added that the Assembly would enforce its by-laws on sanitation to deal appropriately with people who litter the environment.

The MCE further warned that the Assembly would prosecute people who would be found culpable in breaking sanitation laws and would lock up stores whose owners do not take part in any clean up exercise that would be organized in the Municipality.

GNA