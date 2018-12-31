news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Juaso (Ash), Dec. 31, GNA – Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, has initiated a campaign aimed at stocking the Juaso Municipal Hospital’s blood bank to address the perennial difficulty in accessing blood at the main referral facility in the Municipality.

The move is to ensure constant availability of blood at hospital where most emergency cases from the sub-districts were referred.

Series of blood donation exercises are therefore expected to be held periodically as part of the campaign with the MCE spearheading the mobilisation drive.

The first of the exercise held at Juaso received massive patronage as staff of the assembly, opinion leaders and chiefs took part to motivate the public to embrace the initiative.

The MCE, demonstrating exemplary leadership, was the first to donate to pave way for others to follow suit.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the exercise that blood was critical to effective health delivery especially in emergency situations and since it was not a product that could be purchased on the market, it was incumbent on every well-meaning Ghanaian to support such exercises to save lives.

The Juaso Hospital, according to him, must not be starved of blood as the major health facility in the municipality, adding that lack of blood at the facility could endanger the lives of the people.

Even more imperative to ensure adequate blood at the hospital is that fact that it is located on one of the accident-prone stretches of the Accra-Kumasi Highway, he added.

He therefore appealed to the people in the municipality eligible to donate blood to support the campaign, saying it could save the lives of their own relatives.

GNA