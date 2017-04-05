By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Sekondi, April 5, GNA - Mr. Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive has affirmed the Assembly’s support in ensuring the timely completion of all development projects within the Metropolis to serve the needed purposes. Mr Sam who said this at the end of his two-day working visit to projects sites within the Metropolis, called on c

Sekondi, April 5, GNA - Mr. Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive has affirmed the Assembly’s support in ensuring the timely completion of all development projects within the Metropolis to serve the needed purposes.

Mr Sam who said this at the end of his two-day working visit to projects sites within the Metropolis, called on contractors to expedite action and ensure that time lines were met.

The MCE was accompanied by Mr. William Tei-Kpoti, head of Works at the Assembly, Mr. Henry Owusu, head of Planning, Mr. Ahmed Sulley, Metropolitan Environmental Officer and John Laste, Senior Public Relations Officer of the Assembly.

The team's first point of call was at the site of Tonalis Techniques, where contractors were working on the four storey library complex at Takoradi, estimated to cost more than 5 million cedis and was about 65 percent complete at the time of visit.

Mr. Moro Residue Asante, Project Manager told the new MCE that barring any unforeseen challenges, the project would hit a substantial completion by end of June.

At Kokompe Light Industrial Area, the team inspected the modern artisanal training centre and the more than 25 modern garages built for professionals in that industry.

Mr. Henry Owusu, Metropolitan Planner explained the MCE that the 3.4 million cedis project was to help the garages in the area to become more organized.

He mentioned that with successful completion of the pilot phase, there would be individual garages built and managed by the assembly.

Mr. Ebenezer Bramyieye, Vice Chairman of the Garages Association expressed gratitude to the assembly and called for immediate certification of the centre to make their work more appreciable by industry practitioners and their numerous clients.

The team also visited the Health Centre located in the area, where the Senior Physician Assistant, Ms Joyce Asankomah complained of water and other healthcare logistics to aid in service delivery.

The MCE and his team also visited the abandoned Apremdo markets where additional works were underway to give the place a facelift.

Mr. Sam said the completion of the transport terminal would increase accessibility as well as the overall patronage of the market.

The assembly had also opened a new sub-metro office in the area to monitor and regulate business and general activities in that sub metro.

The team also inspected work on the construction of a two storey commercial block, an auditorium and a single storey utility facility under the Ghana Urban Management Pilot Project located at Effia-Kuma.

Also in the area, was the construction of a two storey administration block, a dormitory and associated external works.

Though work at the two sites were more than 80 percent complete, M/S Mak Project Limited, the contractor had been off site for more than two months, a situation the assembly described as worrying.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sam expressed satisfaction at the various projects being implemented within the Metropolis.

He said government would continue to work hard to bring socio economic relief to all Ghanaians.

