By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Konongo-Odumase (Ash), May 07, GNA – Mrs. Susan Akomeah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim, Central has expressed grave concern about the reckless handling of government properties.

She said the attitude of some public officials towards government properties, left much to be desired and advocated attitudinal change, saying, “The practice was inimical to the tax payer”.

The MCE was speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over 13 motorbikes to the Municipal office of the Department of Agriculture at Konongo-Odumase.

The motorbikes were procured under the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG) Programme, with funding from the Canadian Government

They were to support the department to boost extension services to farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Programme.

Mrs. Akomeah underlined the need for all stakeholders to support the implementation of the PFJ not only to increase food production, but also improve the income levels of farmers.

She said it was important to resource Agricultural Extension Agents to enable them educate farmers on best farming practices to grow the sector.

Modernizing agriculture, she said, was the surest way to attract the youth into farming and that government was committed to investing in Agriculture.

Mr. Ernest Kwame Kusi, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, who received the motorbikes commended government for the support and gave the assurance that they would be put to good use to achieve the purpose for which they were procured.

