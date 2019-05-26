news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA

Kpone (GAR) Mary 26, GNA - The Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Tema Community 25 has donated various items to the Kpoi-Ete Community in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

The items included shoes, bags, stationary and clothing whiles the Kpone - Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate also conducted free health screening for residents.

Children and women were screened primarily for their haemoglobim levels. whereas the adult men were screened for sugar level and Hepatitis B.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Rita Patricia Frimpong Amenyo, Kpone Katamanso Municipal Health Director, said the health directorate would embark on the Girls in Iron, Folic-acid Tablet Supplementation programme (GIFTS) within the municipality, later this year, spearheaded by Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo, the First Lady.

Mrs.Amenyo revealed that there was a surge in the prevalence of Anaemia among pregnant women in the Municipality.

About 68 per cent of pregnant women were diagnosed with high levels of Anaemia mostly within the 36th week of pregnancy, a situation she said needed urgent attention.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Alberta Acromond, leader teacher of the Children department of the Church, noted that, the Church had planned to visit the area as part of its post Easter programme to visit children living in deprived communities.

Mrs. Acromond explained that children were precious gifts from God and that they must be taken very good care of.

The members of the community were feted with sumptuous food and assorted drinks amidst good music and cultural display to project the tradition and customs of the people of Kpoi-Ete, an obscured and deprived community in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

