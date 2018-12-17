By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Takoradi, Dec. 13, GNA – Mr Martin Kyere, the only surviving Ghanaian who escaped death at the hands of Gambian security personnel in 2005 when 44 Ghanaian migrants were killed, has questioned why after 13 years, no justice has been delivered on the matter. He said “why has our court system seemed to fail my departed colleagues and deny them and their families th

Takoradi, Dec. 13, GNA – Mr Martin Kyere, the only surviving Ghanaian who escaped death at the hands of Gambian security personnel in 2005 when 44 Ghanaian migrants were killed, has questioned why after 13 years, no justice has been delivered on the matter.

He said “why has our court system seemed to fail my departed colleagues and deny them and their families the needed justice after they suffered this kind of cruelty at the hands of Gambian security officers”.

The only survivor in that massacre was narrating the ordeal he and his departed colleagues went through during a two-day capacity enhancement workshop on human rights, international rights and other commitments in Takoradi.

The workshop, organized by ACILA for state institutions such as CHRAJ, the Prisons, Police Service, NCCE, state attorneys, media and vulnerable groups like the Albino Society of Ghana, the Ghana Blind Union and the Physically Challenged Union among other groups, was to educate and expose them to conventions and commitments of international obligations that Ghana has ratified and the need to do more to achieve results.

Mr William Nyarko, the Executive Director of ACILA, said though Ghana has ratified lots of international human rights conventions, there is more to do in terms of practice.

For instance, the country ratified the UN convention on persons with disabilities but in Ghana many buildings and public places are yet to be disability friendly.

Mr Zakaria Tanko Musah, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and lawyer, expressed unhappiness with human abuses especially within the Police Service and their relations with suspects.

