news, story, article

By Naa Shormei Odonkor, GNA

Koforidua, Aug. 2, GNA - The Reverend (Rev) Minister in-charge of the Baakokrom Ramseyer Presbyterian Church, Rev George Bright Gyamfi said, marriage is about maturity and not age.

He explained that marriage required the heart to forgive, hope and determination to overcome all difficulties which may arise.

Speaking on the theme” Marital difficulties” at Koforidua, Rev. Gyamfi said in marriage, one of the couple must be a “fool” to the other in other to sustain the marriage.

Rev. Gyamfi said some of the difficulties in marriage included; lack of money and debt, sexual disappointment, faulty communication, religion, boredom, inflexibility and others.

He explained that, financial and sexual tensions may result in problems in bed as couples stayed awake at night thinking about how to overcome poverty.

Rev Gyamfi said, communication skills was also key in sustaining marriage, as it contributed 99 per cent to a successful marriages.

He urged the congregation to learn how to communicate their problems and challenges will not only to their spouses, but wherever they find themselves.

Rev Gyamfi said, there is no perfect marriage and that challenges are bound to strengthen the bond in marriage and not to break the bond between the couple.

He admonished the congregation never to resort to divorce as Christians but find a way to overcome their challenges in marriage.

GNA