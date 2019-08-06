news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - The Maria Tsakos Public benefit Foundation has donated an amount of 10,000 Euros to the St. Nicholas Foundation to support work at its School at Tema New Town.

The move, is in recognition of the tremendous job the institution has been doing over the years in the promotion of education and spreading the Greek culture, language, customs and tradition in Ghana and West Africa in general.

“We follow closely your work and are impressed by your activities in pursuing your objectives of st. Nicholas Foundation in line with the vision and ideals of its founder Cap. Panagotis N. Tsakos,” the Maria Tsakos Foundation said in a statement. Signed by its Board Chairman Efthimios Mitropoulos.

The St. Nicholas school was set up to improve the lives of disadvantaged children living in Tema New Town by providing pre-school education that would enable them to progress to higher levels of education.

“Children living in poverty in the port town of Tema New Town, close to Ghana’s capital city Accra, are given the opportunity to obtain an education and without St. Nicholas, these children may never receive any formal schooling”.

St. Nicholas is run entirely by voluntary donations and receives no state funding.

The first school building was built with a grant from the Maria Tsakos Foundation on land donated by the Tsakos Group. It was opened in February 2012 with two classrooms.

To date, the basement and ground floor of the annex are complete, housing six classrooms, a library and IT Suite.

From the generous donation received, Metka Mytilineous S.A., work is currently in progress to provide the school with a canteen/dining area and a kitchen.

“The next stage of the building is to complete additional classrooms on the 1st floor. We estimate the cost for this addition to be in the region of Euro 90,000”.

The St Nicholas Foundation is registered with the UK Charities Commission (Charity No: 1164193).

The charity was officially registered in November 2015 to support and oversee the school. St Nicholas is also a registered NGO in Ghana.

