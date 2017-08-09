Accra, Aug 9, GNA - Ruttchen Trucks Ghana Limited (RTG), a Ghanaian company, which deals in towing and transportation services, said the impending Mandatory Towing Project is not meant to extort monies from the public. The Company which also deals in the assembling of mechanical parts, sales and servicing of vehicles claims it is the sole owner of the Towing Project concept and

The Company which also deals in the assembling of mechanical parts, sales and servicing of vehicles claims it is the sole owner of the Towing Project concept and thus, calling on the public to disregard information regarding the ownership of the concept by other service providers.

In a statement issued by Mr Jonas Boahen, the Managing Director of the RTG and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, the company said any information regarding the ownership of the concept other than the RTG was false.

It said: “Contrary to claims by some service providers as owners of the concept, RTG, as documented by the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) and Ministry of Transport, conceived, initiated and presented valid documents in respect to the project pending a Legislative Instrument for a nation-wide take off in 2007.

“The RTG thus, has Copy Right on the Towing Project,” it added and emphasised that the project as originally proposed by the company, “was not designed to extort money from the public as upwardly adjusted by same service provider who stole the concept.”

The company said the project was rather designed to provide valuable and vital services for road users at large.

The statement said: “The mandatory towing was proposed by RTG in 2007 and same initiated in 2008.”

It indicated that the facts and “indelible truth are known and accordingly documented by NRSC, Ministry of Transport, the current… Deputy Minister of Transport and Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport”.

“RTG is grateful to all Ghanaians for the concerns shown on the wrong implementation of the Mandatory Towing levy,” it added.

GNA