Ho, May 20, GNA - The Police in Ho are searching for one Emmanuel Dorfe, a 54 year old man who allegedly slashed his wife to death at Hodzo in the Ho Municipality.

The father of seven, allegedly laid ambush for the deceased, Vivian Dorfe, 44, while on her way to church around 0630 hours last Thursday and slashed her in the head and neck while she was talking on a mobile phone.

Madam Helena Azameti, mother of the deceased, told the media that for the past decade, the couple had been having misunderstandings on the upkeep of their last born.

She alleged that the suspect shirked his responsibilities as a parent, resulting in the deceased reporting him to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Madam Azameti said that their misunderstandings always resulted in the deceased being assaulted, leading to a decision by the deceased to divorce the suspect.

She said the couple were supposed to make an appearance at DOVVSU last Friday, May 17, 2019 but the suspect allegedly claimed he would be arrested should he put in an appearance and asked for a reschedule which the deceased declined.

Madam Azameti said the suspect after calling for a rescheduled date, went to DOVVSU on Thursday alone, after which he committed the offence.

The case was subsequently reported to the police, who are investigating the matter.

