By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA

Bibiani (WN), July 24, GNA - The Municipal Chief Executive of Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Mr Alfred Amoah, has called on beneficiaries of the Alternative Livelihood Programme, to make maximum use of the skills and startup tools given them to improve upon their living conditions and create jobs for others.

Mr Amoah made the call when he interacted with some beneficiaries after their graduation ceremony from the Takoradi Community Development Vocational and Technical Institute to discuss the way forward after their training.

The beneficiaries are part of illegal miners who participated in the Alternatives Livelihood Programme instituted by the inter-ministerial committee against illegal mining under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to provide better alternatives for the youth who hitherto were engaged in the hazardous and risky business of illegal Mining.

They were taken through a year's intensive hands-on training in Auto mechanics, electrical engineering, fashion, building and construction as well as plumbing.

Mr Amoah advised them to make good use of the training and the opportunities given to them by the government and the Municipal Assembly as a whole and assured them of the Assembly's support to be able to establish their own small businesses.

The beneficiaries for their part expressed appreciation to the MCE and the Municipal Assembly and promised to work hard to make some grains from the training they had acquired.

They appealed to the Assembly to assist them address the challenges they might face in the execution of the businesses.

Presents at the ceremony were Mr Franklin Appua-Kubi the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai NPP Constituency Chairman, Mr Samuel Biri, Constituency Communication Team member and some Assembly staff.

