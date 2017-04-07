By Benjamin Mensah, GNA Accra, April 7, GNA - Mr Alexandar Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu Constituency in the Central Region has asked his constituents to ensure a peaceful Aboakyer festival, which is a few weeks away. The festival, celebrated by the people of Efutu in Winneba and its outskirts, is slated for the first Saturday in May. The thrill in the celebration c

Accra, April 7, GNA - Mr Alexandar Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu Constituency in the Central Region has asked his constituents to ensure a peaceful Aboakyer festival, which is a few weeks away.

The festival, celebrated by the people of Efutu in Winneba and its outskirts, is slated for the first Saturday in May.

The thrill in the celebration comes from the catching of a live deer between two competing Asafo (traditionally youth army) companies, the winner of which is recognised by the traditional authorities and appropriately rewarded.

However, the catching of the deer in some times in recent years, and related chieftaincy and other disputes have marred the celebration which attracted both natives staying at home and those who had sojourned as well as foreigners who observed the celebration as tourists.

In a statement on the floor of the House, Mr Afenyo-Markin MP said, ‘’I will humbly appeal to residents to desist from any act of violence or lawlessness. To disagree with someone does not warrant violence but rather, the law should be allowed to work.

“We should allow the Asafo Groups and Chiefs to do what is necessary for a memorable celebration this year.’’

Mr Afenyo-Markin further called on the youth in the area to avoid being used by anyone to engage in any act of violence.

He said: ‘’I will admonish the youth not to allow themselves to be used by anyone for any act of violence…We should allow peace to prevail. This year’s festival must be memorable. It is an internationally recognised festival and draws tourists from various countries and so, we should ensure that this year’s festival becomes memorable.''

The MP used the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of traditional leaders, pastors and other opinion leaders for their contribution towards the development of the area, and went ahead to appeal to the Police to start engaging with stakeholders in the area to ensure that law and order would be maintained during the festival.

He observed that the festival has no political colour and appealed to politicians to desist from politicising the festival to prevent any undue tension in the area,

In a contribution, Mr George Nenyi Andah, MP for neighbouring Awutu Senya West Constituency implored stakeholders in the festival to make this year’s celebration stand out, and appealed to the Police to put in the necessary structure to ensure an incident-free celebration.

Mr Andah also said the telecommunication companies in the area should enhance the operations on their networks in the area, and appealed for more sponsors of the festival.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, identified the hunting of deers as an integrated part of the festival, a feature which is associated with the celebration of some other festivals in Ghana.

He urged communities across the country to engage in acts that would preserve the environment.

For his part, the Rev George Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South quoted the Bible at I Corinthians 14: 40, which reads: “0 Let all things be done decently and in order,” stressing that actors in the celebration should do all that is possible for an orderly celebration in the interest of peace, unity and national development.

