By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, May 7, GNA – An Accra High Court hearing the trial involving the alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Mahama on Tuesday adjourned the case due to the absence of the 14 accused persons in court.

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, told the Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu that last minute information gathered from the Prison Authorities indicated that due to security reasons, accused persons could not be present in court.

It was for this reason that the court adjourned the matter to May 20 and 21 for continuation.

At the last adjourned date, all Defence Counsels in the case ended their cross-examination of Mr Dickson Akyamfour Duah, a Detective Sergeant, and the ninth prosecution witness.

The State hinted of bringing its 10th witness, who is in the person of Chief Inspector Daniel Yeboah, to assist the Court in the determination of the case.

Fourteen persons standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017 some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

