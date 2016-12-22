The yuletide has began, Christmas is a few days away and the traders at the Madina market are gearing up for the occasion

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - The yuletide has began, Christmas is a few days away and the traders at the Madina market are gearing up for the occasion.

A Ghana News Agency’s visit to the market saw many traders displaying new items for sale and along all the streets surrounding the market, traffic was intense with vehicles and pedestrians occupying the available space.

Many consumers also thronged the market with their children to patronize the wide array of goods on display and as they went round shopping for their Christmas needs, a group of men, playing brass band, were also soliciting for funds from the visitors to the market.

In an interview with the GNA, Mrs Doris Ahiadeke, an egg trader in the market, said although sales has been better than previous months, the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary Elections has affected sales.

Other traders agreed to the assertion made by Mrs Ahiadeke but expressed optimism that sales will improve as “we get closer to the Christmas Day and the New Year”.

