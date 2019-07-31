news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, July 31, GNA – Adramani Adamu, 23, who attacked and snatched the hand bag of a 50-year-old woman containing her mobile phone and GHȼ1,000.00 at Zinko, a suburb of Sunyani, has been arrested by the Police.

The victim, Yaa Serwaa is a seamstress and a resident of Sunyani.

Luck eluded the suspect who was riding on an Apsonic motorbike when a driver of a Toyota Camry car knocked him down in his attempt to flee after slashing the victim’s hand with a sharp knife.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency that the incident happened on Tuesday around 2030 hours.

He said two other accomplices who were on the motorbike managed to escape, saying the Police have intensified search for their arrest while investigations continues.

In a related development, Kofi Dwamena, 35, unemployed was nearly lynched by an irate youth at the Sunyani Zongo on Monday.

The timely intervention of the Police saved the young man who had already fallen unconscious when the Police arrived at the scene.

Chief Inspector Oppong told the GNA that the Police received a distress call around 1140 hours about the incident and rushed to the scene to save the victim who had since been on admission receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

He said no arrest have been made as the attackers escaped when they saw the Police, adding that reasons for the attack are yet to be known.

GNA