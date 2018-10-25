By Wayo Rosemary, GNATamale (N/R), Oct. 25, GNA – Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Boamah, an Infantry Officer, has taken over the Command of the Six Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces at the Kamina Barracks, Tamale.Lt Col Boamah who, until his appointment, was the Directing Staff and General Staff Officer Grade One at the Army Combat Training School, took over from Lt Col William Adark

Lt Col Boamah who, until his appointment, was the Directing Staff and General Staff Officer Grade One at the Army Combat Training School, took over from Lt Col William Adarkwa Kwabiah, who served four years in that position, and has now been posted to the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

A contingent of officers from the Kamina Barracks held a change of command parade and pull-out ceremony on Wednesday in line with military custom to bid Lt Col Kwabiah farewell.

Lt Col Kwabiah called for collaboration between the Army and the Police in the Region and urged them to work together in the interest of the public to ensure that peace prevailed.

He urged traditional leaders and the citizens in the Region to cooperate with and support the Military in its activities and help protect the military land from encroachment.

He advised the new Commanding Officer to stand firm in all situations, discharge his duties professionally and use the available resources to stand against social vices that interrupted institutional progress and national development.

Lt Col Boamah, the newly inducted Commanding Officer, in his acceptance speech, said there was a lot of work to be done but assured that he was prepared to act diligently to improve the lot of the Unit.

He gave the assurance of an effective collaboration with the Police in the Region to ensure security and peace and called for public support in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Salifu Saeed, The Northern Regional Minister, commended Lt. Kwabiah for the professionalism he exhibited during his tenure and wished him well in his future endeavours.

He called on Lt. Col Boamah to work hard to move the Unit forward and urged the public to give him the support to make his work a success.

