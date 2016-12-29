Love Nest Foundation, a non- governmental organisation (NGO), based in Tema has launched its 2017 mercy project, dubbed: “I rise 2016,” which aimed at empowering young people from deprived communities across the country.

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Tema, Dec. 29, GNA - Love Nest Foundation, a non- governmental organisation (NGO), based in Tema has launched its 2017 mercy project, dubbed: “I rise 2016,” which aimed at empowering young people from deprived communities across the country.

This the NGO does by helping the beneficiaries realise their potentials, which will enhance their living standards as well as providing them with support especially those who want to learn a craft.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of the Foundation, Mr Nicholas Offei Asare said the body was established in 2011, had managed to register thousands of deprived people and persons with disability onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

With a video documentary, Mr Offei Asare presented to the audience the plight of some deprived communities and how the Foundation intervened to extend a helping hand to them.

Mr Offei Asare appealed to the audience to assist the Foundation in achieving its aim of reaching out to the less privileged people in the communities

The newly constituted Advisory Board of the Foundation was inaugurated by Apostle Boadi Darkwa, who charged the members to show commitment in ensuring that NGO achieved its aims and objectives.

He added that any resources received, must be channelled to the appropriate quarters and must not be used to serve any personal interest.

The Love Nest Foundation is a human centred advocacy institution that desires to empower Young people and provide a place for the less privileged in our communities especially to orphans, widows, disabled and the youth.

The programme was sponsored by the Rosharon Montessori School, the Unique Trust Bank, Uni Bank and some Cooperate bodies in and outside the Tema Metropolis.

GNA