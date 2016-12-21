The First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama has commissioned an accommodation complex for the children of the Osu Children’s Home in Accra as parts of her efforts at bringing smiles on the faces of children and the underprivileged in society

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Dec 20, GNA - The First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama has commissioned an accommodation complex for the children of the Osu Children’s Home in Accra as parts of her efforts at bringing smiles on the faces of children and the underprivileged in society.

The construction of the facility which was financed through the Lordina Foundation would serve as a befitting abode for toddlers at the Home since their current facility is obsolete.

The First Lady who also donated various items to the children at the commissioning ceremony said it was no fault of the children to have found themselves in orphanages and therefore society should not neglect them.

She said the children needed to feel comfortable in a place they call a home.

Mrs Mahama said the assorted items being presented which included bags of rice, gallons of oil, assorted biscuits, sweets, soft drinks, tomato pastes, tuna flakes, boxes of spaghetti and bales of clothes were to support the children in celebrating Christmas.

Mrs Christiana Addo, Manageress of the Home expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her continuous support to the children and said the items would help give the children enough to eat and drink during the yuletide.

Mr Benjamin Otoo, National Director of Social Welfare appealed to Ghanaians to foster children at the various homes scattered around the country to ease the burden on the management.

He said other challenges faced by those homes included lack of buses to convey children to places and funding for medication.

He however expressed his thankfulness for the accommodation facility, saying, part of it would be used for nursery since the nursery block was too small and had become old.

Mrs Mahama also made similar donations to the Christ Foster Home at Fafraha in Accra where she presented food items, gallons of cooking oil, and bags of rice, biscuits, assorted drinks, detergents and confectionary.

Other five orphanages, in the Brong Ahafo and Northern Regions have also benefitted from the First Lady’s benevolence during the festive season.

The beneficiary homes were Let Kids Smile in Nkoranza, Bethesda Children’s Home, and Frank May Orphanage both in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region, as well as the Tamale Children’s Home and Anfani Children’s Home in the Northern Region.

Mr Kofi Adu- Boahene, Director of the Christ Foster Home, was full of praise for the First Lady saying she had always supported the home, especially during festive seasons.

Master Victor Baah, on behalf of his mates, expressed appreciation to Mrs Mahama for her love and support to them, saying, “I have been in this home for the past six years and the First Lady always come here to give us gifts’’.

Victor prayed for the blessings of the Lord for the First Lady.

Nana Oye Lithur, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, accompanied the First Lady to present the items.

