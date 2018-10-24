By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLG&RD) has taken delivery of 254 Nissan Pick-ups (NP300 Hardbody) from Autoparts Limited. The Ministry is also expecting the delivery of an additional 254 Nissan Patrols in December, which are meant for the use of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chiefs Executives. Hajia Alima Mahama

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLG&RD) has taken delivery of 254 Nissan Pick-ups (NP300 Hardbody) from Autoparts Limited.

The Ministry is also expecting the delivery of an additional 254 Nissan Patrols in December, which are meant for the use of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chiefs Executives.

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister for MLG&RD who took delivery of the vehicles then handed them over to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Addressing the media after the handing over, she revealed that, the vehicles were to augment the fleet of Assemblies to facilitate their work.

She said the Vehicles were procured by the Government of Ghana through part of the MMDAs District Assemblies Common Fund and would be for the general movement of the assemblies, but will be under the control of the Coordinating Directors.

Mr Emmanuel Abuga-William, General Manager, Finance and Administration of Autoparts, assured the Ministry that, the vehicles were procured directly from the company's factory.

He said Autoparts believed in quality and that the vehicles were of quality, durable and fuel-efficient.

Mr Abuga-William said the vehicles are on warranty for three years or on the reach of 1000,000 kilometres, adding that, “Auto parts has absorbed the cost of branding of the vehicles as its Corporate Social Responsibility.”

He assured the ministry of the company's commitment to deliver services to the people of Ghana.

GNA