By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA - The Light Foundation, an Accra based Islamic Non-Governmental organisation, under its Ramadan Food Package Project, has supported four rural Muslim communities in the Northern Region with food items to go through the Ramadan successfully.

The items, estimated at GH¢20,000, included bags of rice, cooking oil, sugar and flour as well as copies of the Holy Quran to enable them to gain deeper understanding of Islam.

The beneficiary communities included Balshei, Janna, Nangbagu Yepala and Nangbagu Yekura, all in the Tamale Metropolis and the Sagnarigu Municipality.

Sheikh Ali Napari, the Chief Executive Officer of the Light Foundation, speaking to the media, thanked the benevolent Muslim Community in the United Kingdom for sponsoring this year’s Food Package.

He said the sponsors were driven by the Islamic teachings of benevolence and sharing with the less-privileged as was done by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Sheikh Napari underscored the need for Muslims to cultivate the habit of sharing with the poor and underprivileged no matter how little they had.

That, he said, was the life of the Holy Prophet and the real practice of Islam and thanked the communities for receiving them warmly in the spirit of Islam.

Mr Adamu Mumuni, on behalf of the beneficiaries, said the donation would go a long way to help them observe their fasting properly and worship Almighty Allah with a peaceful mind.

He expressed gratitude to the Light Foundation for the support and prayed for Allah’s blessings on its activities.

