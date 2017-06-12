By Regina Benneh, GNA Kumas, June 12, GNA - Reverend Mrs Agnes Oware, the Chief Executive Officer of women of Zion, a Christian organisation has called on Christians to pray for God's mercy to avert divine judgment on the country. She said there is a looming calamity on the nation, due to innocent blood shed which the country had experienced in recent times and it would take incessant prayer to

Kumas, June 12, GNA - Reverend Mrs Agnes Oware, the Chief Executive Officer of women of Zion, a Christian organisation has called on Christians to pray for God's mercy to avert divine judgment on the country.

She said there is a looming calamity on the nation, due to innocent blood shed which the country had experienced in recent times and it would take incessant prayer to forestall it.

"A typical Ghanaian who used to fear blood now rejoices in the shedding of innocent blood even without a cause", Rev Mrs Oware stated.

She was speaking at the 16th annual conference of pastor's wives and lady pastors in Kumasi.

It was on the theme "unbelievable God doing unbelievable things", and participants were drawn across the country.

"If Christians fail for forgiveness of the bloodshed, God will bring judgment on our land as the innocent bloodshed demand for justice", Rev Mrs Oware said.

She condemned the emerging trend of instant justice meted out on suspects saying even if somebody committed a crime, nobody had the right to take the law into his or her hands.

Rev Mrs Oware said Ghanaians must endeavour to ensure that the rule of law worked otherwise the country would turn into a lawless nation which would not benefit anybody.

She entreated Ghanaians to have trust and confidence in the security agencies and asked the security to also exhibit high sense of professionalism in the course of their duties.

