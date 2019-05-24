news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, May 24, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday joined his Vice and Muslim leadership at the Jubilee House to break the fast, with a call on Muslims and Christians to maintain the legacy of peaceful co-existence.

He said the gathering was a re-affirmation of the peaceful coexistence between the two major religions in the country and should be promoted for the present and future generations.

He noted that the Jubilee House, the seat of government, comprised workers from both religions working towards the development of the mother land.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the efforts of Vice President Bawumia's Ramadan tour across the country to worship and pray with Muslim faithful and believed it was appropriate that he hosted Muslim Leaders and faithful at the seat of government.

Vice President Bawumia, for his part, said the Holy month of Ramadan was a sacred period on the Islamic calendar and Muslims believed that when they pray to Allah, they would be forgiven.

The prayer to break the fast, known as "Iftar", was observed with recitation of the Quran while the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu led them to ask for Allah's mercies and blessings.

The ceremony was graced by the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of the Vice President Samira, the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Akosua Opare, President of the Muslim Council, Ministers of State and the Diplomatic Community.

GNA