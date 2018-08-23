Ho, Aug. 23, GNA - Mr. Francis Asong, Executive Director, Voice Ghana, a Civil Society Organization (CSO) championing the rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs), has called for the building up of an inclusive culture for PWDs. He said it was imperative on all to promote behaviours that made all feel valued and included. Speaking at a four-day Gender Equality Social Inclusion (GESI) Media trai

Ho, Aug. 23, GNA - Mr. Francis Asong, Executive Director, Voice Ghana, a Civil Society Organization (CSO) championing the rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs), has called for the building up of an inclusive culture for PWDs.



He said it was imperative on all to promote behaviours that made all feel valued and included.

Speaking at a four-day Gender Equality Social Inclusion (GESI) Media training workshop organized by Penplusbyte, with support from STAR-Ghana, for selected female journalists and media practitioners, Mr. Asong said “...we all have the opportunity and the responsibility to set standards for how our people, organizations and society speak and think about disability”.

He said the right attitude towards PWDs and fair inclusiveness, could motivate them to do incredibly well beyond their disability.

Mr Asong bemoaned how society, in describing PWDs knowingly or unknowingly, had used derogative words such as “cripple”, “deaf and dumb” among others, which tends to demoralize them and called for the use of appropriate and inoffensive words in describing them.

He advised that charity given to PWDs be utilized for empowerment and promotion of full inclusion into mainstream society as equal citizens requiring respect and not pity.

Madam Dorothy Ketu, from the Department of Social Welfare said though the Department was charged with training PWDs vocationally towards economic empowerment, especially those without formal education, inadequate resources was frustrating such efforts.

She said disability issues were multi-sectorial, requiring the involvement of all stakeholders to ensure PWDs received holistic support.

Mr Andrews Dodzi Adugu, a State Attorney, Attorney General’s Department, Ho, called on the media to push and set the agenda towards addressing issues affecting PWDs.

Mr Adugu said that the Disability Act (2006) 715 Section (37) sub section (1) states that a person shall not call a person with disability derogatory names because of the disability and anyone who contravenes it commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding 50 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not less than three months or both.

Mr Alex Akpo, Public Relations Officer, Ghana Federation on Disability Organization (GFD) bemoaned how traditional settings had allowed for derogatory terms to be used to describe PWDs when “every child born, has a name”.

He said not only was it demeaning, it restricted PWDs to their disabilities as society seemed unable to look beyond their physical appearances.

GNA