news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 28, GNA - Dr Jacob Mahama, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service has called for a more participatory, transparent leadership style among managers of the various health institutions across the Region.

This he said would ensure efficient and effective work to achieve the mandate of Universal Health for all citizens by 2030.

He said in the health profession, leadership relied more on coaching and encouraging young professionals to excel rather than prescribe actions that must be followed at all cost.

Dr Mahama said conflict of interest had always resulted in clashes at the work place, which affected productivity adding, most of the complaints that he had to deal with at the directorate come as a result of failure of some leaders to understand this fact.

The Regional Health Director was speaking at the annual Performance Review meeting of the Service on the theme: "The Role of Leadership in Promoting Quality Health Service in the Western Region".

Dr. Mahama said leadership was not limited to labelled managers at the top such as the Regional and District Directors or the Medical Superintendent but anyone with responsibility to Supervise others must provide direction while skilfully bring those lagging behind in line with prescribed sanction in the code of ethics and disciplinary procedures of the service.

Dr Mahama said external and internal bench marking could also greatly impact on the leaders output especially bench marking colleague leaders, adding "we as a region use the peer review to build and also monitor the activity of our leaders.

Turning attention to other areas, he said the Region had concerns in areas such as data management and reporting, transportation and Human Resource.

These aside, low illiteracy rates, vastness of the region, poverty and flood prone areas cuts several subdistricts away from sources of supplies and supervision.

The Region was given 17 financial Clearance for new doctors, meanwhile out of the six who turned up for interviews only two are responding somewhat positive to joining the Regional Referral Hospital.

He said the recent transfer of three surgeons should be replaced to ensure efficient healthcare delivery...the Effia Nkwanta Hospital was also in dire need of renovation and modern medical equipment.

In the year under review, maternal and child health have marginal increase in all major indicators: antenatal care, supervised delivery with still births rate dropping.

Maternal mortality dropped and family planning also experienced marginal changes.

Meanwhile, TB, HIV/AIDS and Malaria cases were responding to the various intervention. With a regional HIV/AIDS prevalence of 2.4 percent, the coverage for Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission declined in the year under review.

Dr Mahama said surveillance activities were still bedevilled with challenges such as shortage of child health records and vaccines devices, broken vaccine refrigerators, shortage of tags and thermometers.

In all, a holistic health care assessment chart gave the region a 3.7 score representing 70 percent in quality healthcare delivery.

GNA