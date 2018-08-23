By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Takoradi, Aug. 23, GNA - Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Western Regional Minister, has called on Muslims to adhere to the teachings of the Qur’an in order to receive blessings from Allah. He also urged them to adopt education as one key step to halt poverty and take advantage of the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) policy and educate their children. The Regiona

Takoradi, Aug. 23, GNA - Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Western Regional Minister, has called on Muslims to adhere to the teachings of the Qur’an in order to receive blessings from Allah.

He also urged them to adopt education as one key step to halt poverty and take advantage of the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) policy and educate their children.

The Regional Minister said this during a prayer session by hundreds of Muslims faithful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to mark Eid Ul Adha, the festival of sacrifice.

The Eid Ul Adha festival is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah.

He said government would continue to come up with structures and initiatives to help deal with the challenges facing the implementation of the free SHS policy.

The Regional Minister said the government was committed to the development of the zongos in the country, hence the creation of the Inner-City and Zongo Development Ministry.

He called on all to ensure that their surroundings are always clean since many diseases are contracted as a result of insanitary conditions.

The Minister said without peace the country would not be able to provide the basic amenities that are needed to lead productive lives and called on the youth strive to maintain the current climate of peace the country was enjoying.

Dr Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, the Western Regional Chief Imam, said Muslim communities would continue to support government in its quest to develop the zongos and the entire country.

