Accra, April 21, GNA – A lawyer, who is alleged by her tenant, to have locked up his wife and two-month old baby, has flatly denied doing any such thing, terming it as untrue.



Mrs. Dina Anyemedu said the story had been made up by Mr. Yaw Ntim to tarnish her image.

According to a statement issued by her lawyers, the man and his family had been in rent default for 15 months and had invited her to their hall for part payment of the arrears, where she detected that they had tampered with the electricity meter.

She would have none of that and reported the illegal connection to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Checks run by the company confirmed that there had not been any payment on that meter for one year.

Officials of the ECG followed up to the place to disconnect power to Mr. Ntim’s apartment and that, the statement said, led to the false allegations made against her.

