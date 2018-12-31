news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – Mr Zakaria Tanko Musah, a Lecturer and Legal Counsel of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), has advocated the recruitment of Inner-City Development Officers to serve as the conduit between government and the inner-cities on the development of the Zongos.

“The recruitment must be done devoid of any partisan, ethnic or religious considerations. It should be open and transparent and extensively advertised for the most qualified ones to be recruited and provided with an office to operate,” Mr Musah stated in his address delivered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) at the Cantonments Police Mosque in Accra.

“Based on my experience of this module in other jurisdictions, I am confident it will be the first step in reversing some of the challenges that we face in our inner cities. I do recognise though that we have a huge challenge in our inner cities in terms of who is who.”

The AGM was on the theme: “Role of Muslim Professionals in National Development”.

With regard to skills Audit in Ghana’s Inner cities, Mr Musah said there was a need to advocate for a skills audit of the Muslim intellectuals or professionals within the inner cities.

He noted that, when this was done, it would make it easier for targeted assistance or support to be requested from Muslim intellectuals or professionals from the various inner cities.

“I also strongly suggest that the Muslim Professionals equally does a skills audit of its members and group them under the different shades of the professions of our intellectual persuasions to serve as the Muslim Inner-city Intellectuals and professional vocal points,” he said.

He added that it would also enable the various inner cities in the country to put in place a meaningful mentorship scheme.

He mentioned that some of the challenges facing or confronting inner cities were health, housing, education, crime/violence and poverty.

“It must be emphasised that intellectuals and professionals are amongst the most significant contributors to national development and our Muslim professionals are no exception because of our qualities, character (that has largely been shaped by our religion which is a complete way of life), qualifications and professional competencies,” Mr Musah stated.

He urged Muslim intellectuals and professionals to use their capacity to contribute meaningfully to addressing challenges facing inner cities.

He also appealed to Muslim intellectuals and professionals to encourage investments in inner cities and to also promote and encourage apprenticeships.

Mr Musah urged the Government to equally recognise and promote the right of Muslim intellectuals and professionals to speak or write about issues concerning their inner cities by taking active steps to engage with them in a meaningful discourse.

GNA