By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Aug. 6, GNA - The Takoradi Stake of Jesus Christ of the Latter -day Saints congregation have organised their annual blood donation exercise to increase the stock of the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region.

The exercise was led by a team from the Effia Nkwanta Regional Blood Bank Department who took donors through some counselling before the exercise.

Mr Emmanuel Botwe, the Stake Bishop, said the exercise was part of the church's public affairs drive to serve the community and also meet the blood needs of the Hospital.

He said the Church has a special arrangement with the blood bank to supply pints to its members in need of blood during critical medical conditions.

Members from about 18 branches of the Stake participated in the exercise.

Mr Frederick Osei–Adjapong, Donor Organiser with the Blood Bank, who led the group, called on churches and organisations to regularly organise such donor exercises to help the bank meet its goals.

He said as a referral facility, the Effia Nkwanta Hospital needed sufficient blood storage to help meet the needs of dependent hospitals in the region.

