news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 06, GNA – Mr Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of the Child Right International (CRI), a Non-Governmental organisation, has lauded Ghana’s child right policies interventions that seek to protect the fundamental human rights and privileges of children in the country.

He however emphasised the importance of effective implementation of the policies to impact significantly in the upbringing and development of children holistically.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the 2019 Child forum, underway at the Sunyani Technical University, Mr Appiah regretted lack of political will and commitment remained impediments that slowed down realistic implementation of child right policies and conventions.

He said children remained the nation’s future assets, saying policies such as UN Convention on the Right of the Child ought to be implemented to the fullest in the interest of the Ghanaian child.

The three-day forum, on theme “children learning right” is being organised by the CRI, an NGO which works and promotes welfare of children with support from Mondelez, international and largest chocolate producing company worldwide.

More than 400 children between aged 13 and 18, drawn from Volta, Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions are attending the forum, aimed at impacting in them positives values.

It would also expose the children to child international right conventions and enable them to understand basic issues concerning them as well.

Mr Appiah stressed the need to actively engage children in the formulations of national policies and programmes that sought to govern guide and protect their lives.

This, he said would make children responsible and play their respective roles towards their proper upbringing and development so that they would grow to become useful adults.

Mrs Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, Country Lead, Mondelez International Cocoa Life, emphasised the need for the nation to create avenues that would help unearth, nurture and build on the hidden talents of children.

This calls for the establishment of nationwide recreational parks and social centers to serve not only as playing grounds, but learning platforms as well.

Mrs Amekudzi pointed out “children are leaders of today” and whatever decision they take would either have positive or negative influence in their lives in future, hence the need to impact in them positive values.

She advised parents to teach and engage their girls in household chores such as cooking and washing of cloths to prepare them for adult life.

In a speech read on her behalf, Mrs Evelyn Kumi Ama Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister, said they were committed to ensure that every child received quality education appropriate to their abilities and interests.

She said since the government implemented the free Senior High School programme, several hundreds of thousands of children, who would, hitherto, not have had the opportunity to further their education after Junior High School, were now enjoying their right to quality education at the secondary level.

Since the implementation of this programme, the government is increasing the infrastructure in the various schools to accommodate our children, Mrs Richardson said, noting correspondingly, additional teachers in the range of thousands had also been employed to ensure that quality education was delivered.

GNA