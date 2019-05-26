news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA

Kpone (GAR), May 26, GNA - Residents of Kpone Kpoi-Ete, an island in the Kpone -Katamanso Municipality, have been marooned due to a surge in the Laalio lagoon following the persistent rainfall and high tide at sea.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. David Agbenyor, a local opinion leader, says residents who could not risk the fast flowing lagoon had to stay at home.

He said most of the residents commuted to Kpone on daily basis to work or procure basic needs.

According to Mr Agbenyor, some of these residents were students, teachers, traders who could not ford the fast flowing water body, had stayed at home for about a week now.

He noted that, anytime the rains set in, the community suffered such challenges.

Some people lost their lives some years back when they tried to cross the overflowing lagoon, he said.

According to the Opinion Leader, authorities promised to construct a bridge to make it easy for both pedestrians and vehicles to commute in and out of the community but such promises had not been fulfilled.

He also stated that due to the situation, the School Feeding Programme for the community school had been suspended.

"We are in trouble. Our lives are in danger, " he cried.

The GNA contacted the officials of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) directorate in Kpone Katamanso to respond to the issues but thet declined.

The Kpoi-Ete Community in the Kpone -Katamanso Municipality has about 400 residents including children and the aged who suffer isolation and high levels of poverty.

GNA