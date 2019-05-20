news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA

Kumawu (Ash), May 20, GNA – The Palace Style International, a non-governmental organization in the United Kingdom (UK), is collaborating with the Kumawu Traditional Council to construct a multi-purpose community hall complex at Kumawu, in the Sekyere Kumawu District of Ashanti.

The edifice would not only serve as a recreational and social interaction hub for the youth, but also to help create employment to make life better and fascinating in the community, as well as curb migration to the bigger cities to look for non existing jobs.

It would have facilities such as a restaurant, a gym, swimming pool, children’s park, basketball court, tennis and table tennis court as well as a dance studio.

Mrs. Christine Otto, the President of Palace Style International, speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony at Kumawu on Saturday said the project would help change the erroneous perception of some community members that everything valuable comes from the cities and the western world.

Mrs. Otto, a Ugandan national, said the organization’s vision is to develop, create as well as promote real estate, jobs and wealth in Africa whiles also building a framework for future cities, with a focus on the youth.

Palace Style International is an NGO which focuses on real estate development with specialty in building residential, commercial and luxury properties worldwide, she added.

‘‘As our motto stands ‘building lives, countries and the world’, we seek not only to be pioneers for youth development by way of utilizing the diverse talents in Ghana and Africa, but also help develop and build Kumawu into one of the major tourist attraction hubs in the world.’’, she stated.

Pastor Cynthia Osei, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NGO said the project, would be completed in 6 months.

She said the edifice would be christened ‘‘Barima Community Hall’’ in honour of Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Koduah, the Paramount Chief of the Kumawu Traditional Area.

The facility would also ensure and sustain the heritage, ownership, patronage and proper care of the facility by the local people.

Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE) commended the NGO and the Traditional Council for the gesture and pledged strong support from his office in coordinating other stakeholders, to ensure the success and sustainability of the project.

Barima Sarfo commended the NGO for the gesture and urged the community members to cooperate with the contractor and the NGO in order to ensure the successful completion of the project.

He also called on other stakeholders to support the development of the Kumawu Traditional Area, especially in the area of tourism, which is a strong priority of the District.

GNA