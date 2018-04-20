Accra, April 20, GNA – Nene Otu Ackam I, the Chief of Kpatcheremidor-Sohapa has called on the government to intervene to check on security threats in the area to avert civil strife among the people. “We have lived in Kpatcheremidor-Sohapa for over 400 hundred years without disturbances or encumbrances, but recently some people have taken over the area and are selling our farmlands as well as

“We have lived in Kpatcheremidor-Sohapa for over 400 hundred years without disturbances or encumbrances, but recently some people have taken over the area and are selling our farmlands as well as engaging in commercial sand mining.

“These persons are being aided by gunmen, land guards and soldiers of unknown identity,” he said.

Nene Otu Ackam made the call at a press conference in a bid to drum home the need for government’s intervention to avert unrest.

He said on numerous occasions, the indigenous people who were going about their normal farming activities were abducted by some uniformed soldiers and dumped at Asutsuare Junction.

“As I speak now my life and other residents are in danger for possible attack or assassination. This is a clear security threat to us as a people, but we will stop at nothing to possess and protect what is ours, our heritage and home of our fathers,” Nene Otu Ackam said.

He said with the threat on their lives and the possibility of civil strife, they had petitioned the Minister of National Security and copied other security apparatus for prompt action to prevent any unrest.

Nene Otu Ackam said the issue over the ownership of the area was in court and urged all involved to remain patient until the court gave its verdict.

GNA