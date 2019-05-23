news, story, article

Asante Akim (Ash), May 23, GNA - The Chief Imam of Konongo Zongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region has lauded Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his humility and historic worship with Muslim at the Konongo Central Mosque.

Mr Ade Adeoye, Secretary of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Asante Akim Central Municipality, said such a high profile visit to the Mosque had not happened in over 100 years.

Mr Adeoye made the commendation when Vice President Bawumia joined Muslim faithful to pray at the Konongo Central Mosque as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour.

Earlier, the Vice President performed Zuhr prayers at the Ahmadiyya mosque at Asafo, Kumasi and performed Asr prayers at the Ejisu central mosque.

Describing the Asante Akim Central Zongo as the second largest in the Ashanti region, Alhaji Mustapha expressed delight that their first high profile visitor was not an ordinary person, but a brother Muslim.

“What is even more remarkable about this visit is that the visitor is not just any person, but our brother in the faith who has come to visit us. We know that you have a busy schedule, but you still found time to come and visit us. We are so delighted and grateful for your visit” Mr Adeoye stated.

“I know that in years to come, people will date events like birthdays to your visit, asking each other ‘did it happen before or after Dr Bawumia visited us? Were you born at the time? How old were you? This is very historic, and we appreciate this visit.”

The Konongo Zongo Chief commended Vice President Bawumia for his constant push for the Zongo youth to acquire knowledge, saying it was in line with Prophet Muhammad’s admonition to all Muslims to seek knowledge wherever it might be.

Alhaji Mustapha also lauded the Akufo-Addo led government’s initiatives to improve lives in Zongo communities across the country, noting that, it was the first time programmes and policies such as the Zongo Development Fund had been specifically targeted at the Zongo community.

Vice President Bawumia urged Muslim faithful to continue praying for the nation, especially in this holy month of Ramadan.

He urged them to continue living in peace and in unity and work together to stimulate economic growth.

The Vice President also paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chief of Ejisu Traditional Area, Nana Afrane Okese IV, and the chief of Konongo, Nana Batafo Acheampong Nti.

