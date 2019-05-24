news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, May 24, GNA – The Tamale High Court on Thursday sentenced two suspects in the renewed Konkomba - Chokosi conflict to five years each imprisonment for possessing firearms without lawful authority.

The convicts, Lac Nanyon and Nablik Zakpali, who were arrested during the conflict in the Chereponi District, were charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His Lordship Richard Kogyapwa, who presided over the court in the Tamale, remanded five others, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, to custody to reappear on June 07.

The eighth suspect is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital under police guard.

Meanwhile, five other suspects arrested earlier in connection with the conflict in the Chereponi District of the North East Region who were taken to court on May 22, had four others remanded to custody and another granted bail.

It will be recalled that a renewed conflict between the two ethnic groups erupted on Saturday, and had so far claimed one life while four others sustained injuries with a number of houses being set ablaze.

A joint team of police and military personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

GNA