Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – The Kokofu Leprosy Unit project being undertaken by Lepers Aid Committee, a self-sacrificing voluntary and humanitarian organisation would begin in January next year.

The GH₵ 548,067 project which is being financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

The Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Board Chairman of the Lepers Aid Committee, disclosed this at a Fundraising Musical Concert in Accra.

He said the organisation has led to the creation of many leprosy units in the country including one at Weija in the Greater Accra, Ho in the Volta Region and Nkanchina, near Kpandai in the Northern Region.

Rev Campbell said leprosy was an infectious disease that caused severe disfiguring skin sores and nerve damage in the arms and legs.

He said the disease has been around since ancient times often surrounded by terrifying, negative stigmas and tales of leprosy patients being shunned as outcasts.

Rev Campbell noted that outbreaks of leprosy have affected and panicked people on every continent, adding that “today about 180,000 people worldwide are affected with the disease,

He expressed the hope that the project would break the transmission chain of the disease by identifying, treating and managing lepers at the early stages of the infection.

The Board Chairman appealed to the government and benevolent organisations to contribute generously to the project.

Nana Owusu Ansah, Gyimakyehene of Kokofu in the Ashanti Region commended Rev Campbell for initiating and executing many projects in the country and also for winning many awards.

The Gyimakyehene gave the assurance that the Kokofuman would support the project for its early completion.

