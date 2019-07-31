news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Klefe (V/R), July 31, GNA - This year's yam festival of the chiefs and people of Klefe in Ho Municipality is to focus on peace as a prerequisite for development.

The festival, which is dubbed, “Peace, a condition necessary for development" will be launched with a lecture on August 3, 2019, at the OLA Senior High School in Ho.

The lecture will be delivered by Major General Henry Anyidoho (Rtd), and expected to attract traditional rulers, politicians, development agents and the youth.

There will be hailing of yam (Teyuyru) on September 15, 2019 to welcome the arrival of the new yam as well as prayers for successful celebration.

Mr Setsoafia Biaku, Chairman of the Planning Committee in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the 2019 celebration was unique because it was the first time the festival would be launched and also have their chiefs sit- in- state.

He said there would also be an inter schools quiz competition and mentorship seminar for Basic Schools in the area to inspire pupils and students to greater heights.

Mr Biaku said there would be a carnival at Adidime Waterfall and hiking on Tokpo Mountain to re-enact the ancestral walk of the people and showcase the tourism potentials of the area.

He urged all natives of Klefe both home and abroad to endeavor to participate in the celebration so that together “we can enhance the development of Klefe."

The two-month long event, which starts from August 3, 2019 to September 29, 2019 is packed with activities including, football gala, clean up exercises, health screening and cooking competition with a grand durbar to climax the event on September 28.

