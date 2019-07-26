news, story, article

By Iddi Yire/Abdulai Haruna, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA – Madam Kim Bridger, the UK’s current head of Modern Slavery policy, would be joining the British High Commission team in Accra, as their new Justice and Home Affairs advisor.

Mr Thomas Hartley, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, who made the disclosure on Friday at a Stakeholders' Conference in commemoration of the World Day Against Human Trafficking – “Blue Day”, in Accra, noted that Madam Bridger would bring with her, unprecedented experience and expertise.

“And I expect her to be a real force for good, including on convening all actors – international partners, the UN, international NGOs, local NGOs, traditional leaders, religious organisations and law enforcement – to come alongside the government of Ghana to help ensure Ghana becomes the safest place in Africa for individuals at risk of human trafficking.”

The event was organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in collaboration with civil society, with funding from the British High Commission.

It was to give stakeholders the opportunity to find out how far they had come in the fight against human trafficking in Ghana.

The United Nations defines human trafficking as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring, or receipt of persons by improper means (such as force, abduction, fraud, or coercion) for an improper purpose, including forced labour or sexual exploitation.

Each year, the UN observes the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, to raise awareness, encourage vigilance and gain support for the prevention of human trafficking.

GNA