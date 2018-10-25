By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA Ho, Oct. 25, GNA - The Open Dove Children’s Foundation (ODOCEF) and KidsRights, child focused Non-Governmental Organizations have launched Kids Peace Club in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region. The launch followed the execution of “Think Child, Think Peace” project in the 2016 general elections, which saw over 12,500 chil

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Oct. 25, GNA - The Open Dove Children’s Foundation (ODOCEF) and KidsRights, child focused Non-Governmental Organizations have launched Kids Peace Club in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region.

The launch followed the execution of “Think Child, Think Peace” project in the 2016 general elections, which saw over 12,500 children marched throughout the country for peace at the polls.

Mr Joseph Amoaku Ansah, Director, ODOCEF said the Club would run in primary and junior high schools to prepare children to contribute to the “peace table”.

Mr Edmund Kudjo Atta, District Chief Executive of North Dayi, said the peace club was a “stitch in time” against the closure of schools for conflicts in communities and commended the organizations for the foresight.

He said peace and development moved together and underscored the need for individuals to develop inner peace and grow it into societal peace for community development.

Mr Divine Kwame Gati, Kpando Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, said efforts of the two organizations would help promote safer environment for children and the protection of their rights.

Mr Elvis Dzankpo, Kpando Municipal Chief Executive, said the initiative would deepen peace in the Municipality and stated the readiness of the Assembly to support the Club.

Mr Enoch Opare Minta, Project Development Manager, ODOCEF, said the Kids Peace Club programme would be run on modules such as “appreciating your background,” “appreciating others’ background,” “Building rapport in interpersonal situations,” “Communication across persons” and “acknowledging and appreciating people’s destiny”.

