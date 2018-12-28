news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – The Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Friday embarked on a Christmas and New Year ‘Festive Food Drive’ to distribute packed food to Persons with Disability (PwDs) and children on the streets.

The ‘Festive Food Drive’ fed 350 PwDs and street children on some major streets of Accra including Kawukudi, the 37 Hospital area, Airport, Shiashie, and Accra Central.

The Drive was organised in partnership with the Ghana Police Service and the Police Officers Wives Association.

Mr Manish Nambiar, the General Manager of the Hotel, said street children faced multiple deprivations on daily basis, hence the step to provide one of their basic needs, which was nutritious foods especially during the festive seasons.

He said Christmas was a time to show love, therefore, the need to share with the less-privileged who needed it the most.

“Showing love and empathy towards others is one of our key brand values and we are happy to see the smiles on the faces of the children. This is why we set aside a special day like this to give back to our community,” he said.

Mr Nambiar noted that the gesture also provided the Hotel the opportunity to show appreciation to the public for contributing to its success and growth.

The Festive Food Drive was the third to be organised by the Hotel to give back to members of the society what it had received from them.

Mrs Tina Serwaa Asante Appiatu, the President of the Police Officers Wives Association, said the Association partnered the Hotel due to the importance it placed on seeing the vulnerable happy.

“Christmas is all about giving and our aim is to feed as many children as possible”.

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City is a hospitality facility in Accra with 269 rooms designed to give the public luxury and comfort.

GNA