By Gifty Amofa/Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, July 30, GNA - Justice Sophia Ophelia Adjiriba Adinyira, Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday charged judges to keep to the judicial oath by ensuring justice was administered to all through case management and holding lawyers to keep timelines.

They should not allow judges to delay cases unnecessarily to deny people justice as some lawyers sometimes come to court unprepared and seek for adjournment, among others to the detriment of their clients.

She was speaking at her valedictory ceremony (bowing out of active service) held at the Supreme Court in Accra on Tuesday.

Justice Adinyira said some lawyers waste their clients’ time and money by chasing minor legal points up to the Supreme Court and neglecting the substantive matter pending at the trial court, this she said judges must take note.

She expressed regretted that members of the bar may not be providing adequate legal services by way of legal aid to the poor and the marginalized in society.

Mrs Adinyira said what she would miss most now that she has bowed out would be, the joy on the faces of the marginalized and vulnerable people who win their cases against all odds.

She thanked members of the bar for their tolerance offered her during her 45 years in service in the administration of justice and members of the judicial service for their support.

Justice Sophia A.B Akuffo, Chief Justice described her colleague as one of the distinguished persons to serve Ghana in the highest court of the land.

She said “being an exemplary in the Judicial Service, Sister Sophia”, as she affectionately calls her, “has worked with diligence and her ability to serve has done us all proud”..

The Chief Justice said she had respect for her patriotism and contribution towards the advancement of democracy and constitutionalism.

She said she had shown excellence and great credit to the nation as well as shown herself beyond the borders of Ghana, adding that the only thing the Service could honour her with is to strive to walk in her steps.

Justice Jones Dotse, a Supreme Court Judge described her colleague as assiduous, thereby attracting the attention of the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association in no time at the region and national levels.

Speaking on behalf of the Supreme Court Judges, he said her rise since 1989 had been phenomenal, saying, she was someone who was committed to the welfare and well -being of children and deeply religious as she devoted part of her busy schedule to support the Anglican Congregation at Ho.

Justice Dotse said she performed her task with distinction, admiration and perfection as a Supreme Court Judge and handled difficult cases with ease.

He said “Justice Mrs Adinyira is one who spoke her mind and an outstanding judge”.

Ms Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice described Justice Adinyira as supportive whose insight had made her (as the AG) overcome some of the challenges in the office she occupies.

Mr Anthony Forson, President of the Ghana Bar Association said Justice Adinyira distinguished herself throughout her career and had become an ornament to not only her family but friends, members of the justice fraternity, Ghana and the world.

He praised her for her honesty and integrity which had brought her that far.

Justice Adinyira joined the bench as a high court judge in September, 1989, appointed as Appeal Court judge in 1999 and to the Supreme Court in 2006.

She served as a judge at the United Nations Tribunal (UNAT), New York and Geneva, President of UNAT, Vice-President of UN Appeals Tribunal.

Justice Adinyira started her career in 1973 as an Assistant State Attorney and has so far received awards including a national award for her contribution towards enhancing the destiny of the Ghanaian child from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

