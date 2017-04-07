Accra April 7, GNA - The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) says it is unacceptable for a group of persons to enter a court room and forcibly free persons who were a subject of criminal prosecution. In a joint statement with the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), the AMJG described the actions of the Delta Force as “primitive, uncivilised, uncouth, pri

Accra April 7, GNA - The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) says it is unacceptable for a group of persons to enter a court room and forcibly free persons who were a subject of criminal prosecution.

In a joint statement with the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), the AMJG described the actions of the Delta Force as “primitive, uncivilised, uncouth, primordial and above all criminal.”

Mr Justice Victor Ofoe, the President of AMJG who read the statement on behalf his colleagues and JUSAG at a press conference in Accra, has therefore called on the police to arrest and bring to normalcy the situation for Ghanaians to go about their lawful duties.

The two associations recounted that the actions of the Delta Force, acted as threat and intimidation of members of the judiciary.

They, therefore, called on judges and staffs to stay calm while immediate solutions were found to the impasse.

“” We assure you that we are in discussion with the headship of Judicial Service towards providing maximum security to all courts.””

AMJG and JUSAG, however, directed all members who have reason to feel threatened to report to the Regional Police Commander for appropriate steps to be taken.

They further appealed to government and the Police hierarchy as a matter of urgency to take steps to ally the worries, fears and anxiety of all Magistrates and judges in the region.

It further urged the Police to consider every court as flash point that is worth the constant eye of the security agencies since criminal trials had the potential of emitting violence.

According to them the incident should not be the usual talk shop for the media without any firm action take to provide security to judges and Magistrates all over the region.

Delta Forces, a vigilante group in Kumasi last Thursday stormed a Circuit Court freeing 13 of their members who had been remanded by the court.

GNA