By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Juaben (Ash), Dec 21, GNA – Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye, the Ashanti Regional Commander, has given assurance that adequate security measures had been put in place to prevent crime during the Christmas festivities.

He warned miscreants out there to make things miserable for innocent people to have a change of heart because they were not going to have their way.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the newly built Juaben District Police Headquarters in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality at a ceremony.

It comes with offices for the District Commander, Crime Officer, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Accident Squad Unit, orderly room and washrooms.

Added to this, is a residential accommodation for the District Commander.

The project was undertaken by the community with support from the municipal assembly.

COP Boakye underlined the determination of the police to sustain the fight against crime and encouraged the people to be bold to flag up criminals to the security agencies.

They would continue to remain firm, even-handed and professional in the performance of their mandate of maintaining law and order.

He encouraged the formation of neighbourhood watch committees to complement the crime fight.

Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Andy Osei Okrah, called for increased public support for the police through useful leads, which would help them to track down criminals and bring them to justice.

He also reminded the police to do everything to protect the identity of informants.

Daasebre Otuo Serebour II, Omanhene of Juaben, said the strong presence of the police would discourage people from engaging in criminal activities and ensure peace in the area.

He spoke of plans to build housing units to provide decent accommodation for officers posted to there.

The Deputy Regional Minister and the Juaben Rural Bank donated a motorbike each in support of the operation of the newly opened police district headquarters.

