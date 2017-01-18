Half-Assini, (W/R), Jan. 18, GNA - Eleven Jomoro Citizens in the United States are contributing towards a mother's hostel facility at Half-Assini Government Hospital, in the Western Region. They are: Mr Philip Ackah Koffi, Mr Antoine Erzoah, Mr Lawrence Hammond, Ms Matilda Hammond, Mr Edwin Hammond, Mr Peter Siah Ndede and Mr John Blay, all from Half-Assini. The rest are: Mr Daniel Amenlemah and

Half-Assini, (W/R), Jan. 18, GNA - Eleven Jomoro Citizens in the United States are contributing towards a mother's hostel facility at Half-Assini Government Hospital, in the Western Region.



They are: Mr Philip Ackah Koffi, Mr Antoine Erzoah, Mr Lawrence Hammond, Ms Matilda Hammond, Mr Edwin Hammond, Mr Peter Siah Ndede and Mr John Blay, all from Half-Assini.

The rest are: Mr Daniel Amenlemah and Egya Buah Miezah, both of Takinta near Half-Assini, Mr Honlah, Allowuley near Tikobo No.1 and Mr Blay Miezah, New Kabenlah-suazo near Half-Assini.

Mr Philip Ackah Koffi, the Co-ordinator of the Jomoro Development Association in the US made this known in an interaction with newsmen at the project site.

He disclosed that each of the more than 300 Jomoro citizens in America was levied $ 500 for the project but only the 11 had paid.

Mr Koffi appealed to those who were yet to pay their contributions to endeavour to do so to enable the Association realise its development goals.

The hostel, which contains 10 rooms, would be executed in two years to offer accommodation to relatives of patients seeking treatment at the Hospital.

GNA