Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - Japan Motors and Etv Ghana, organisers of the annual ‘Corporate Run Event Ghana’ has made a presentation of sporting equipment to the sports wing of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) at its head office in Adabakra, Accra.

The donation was in fulfilment of their pledge to the Union to support them with proceeds from the 5km corporate run held in September, this year. The items include 2 sets of nine padded elbow, shin and knee guards to safeguard and a set of jersey.

Receiving the items on behalf of the GBU sports, Dr Peter Obeng-Asamoah, Executive Director of GBU expressed his profound gratitude to both organisations for their support. He commended the organisers for involving the visually-impaired in some of their sporting activities.

Dr. Obeng-Asamoah said the equipment will help the sports men train to their fullest.

Mr Edward Boateng Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Global Media Alliance, a Pan African integrated media and Entertainment Company said “ Japan Motors and Etv Ghana has been supporting the Ghana Blind Union since 2011. Etv Ghana is the first TV station to employ a visually impaired broadcast journalist in Paul Anomakodie.

“We are committed to supporting our visually impaired brothers and sisters in Ghana, so that they can unearth their potential and contribute their valuable quota to Ghana.”

He called on corporate entities to participate in subsequent corporate runs to enable the organizers to yield more donations to support the Union.

The 5KM Corporate Run was sponsored by Stanbic Bank, Silver Star Towers, Senkwa and Mercedez Cafe. The GBU Sports wing is the sole body responsible for organizing sports activities and it is affiliated to the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA).

GNA