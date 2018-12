news, story, article

Accra, Dec.27, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior has declared January 7 as a public holiday to be observed throughout the country.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, and copied to the Agency, on Thursday, said the day “has been declared a Public Holiday as ‘Constitution Day’.

This day has been declared as an additional holiday under Section 2 of the Public Holiday Act, 2001 (Act 601).

GNA