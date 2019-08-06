news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - Mrs Elsie Eseenam Efua Appau-Klu, Lawyer, Policy Analyst and Water Governance Specialist, has been honoured by the Jack Brewer Foundation and State of Florida for her role in promoting women empowerment in Ghana and Africa.

The Foundation implements various initiatives with a primary focus on economic development, food security and poverty alleviation.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the award ceremony, Mrs Appau-Klu said there is the need for emphasis to be placed on girl-child education and women empowerment and called on all to join the effort to promote women empowerment.

She said educating and empowering girls and women respectively will lead to socio-economic growth and development of the family and the entire nation.

Touching on some of her initiatives to promote women empowerment in the country, Mrs Appau-Klu said she has led her team to develop a programme dubbed “Beyond Academics” where young people are trained on employable skills to prepare them adequately for the job market.

"I play roles in advocacy for the rights of women; advocated for the implementation of the domestic violence act and plan of action; lobbied for funds in the effort to help eliminate poverty in five regions of Ghana," he said.

Mrs Appau-Klu said she also supports widows and homeless women, empowering youth and young people.

She said she has also played various roles in promoting quality and sustainable access to education; economic empowerment of female sex workers and promoted access to sanitation for poor communities in the country.

"I am also playing a leading role on training human capital needs and promoting sustainable jobs," the female legal luminary said.

Mrs Appau -Klu has over 14 years of work experience as a policy analyst, project management expert and social development specialist with particular expertise in water governance, gender and public financial management issues.

She advocated for the passage of the Domestic Violence Act and worked as Gender Advisor with the Netherlands Embassy who funded the implementation of the National Plan of action between 2009-2012.

Mrs Appau- Klu also worked on promoting gender equity by supporting initiatives in the campaign against early and forced marriages funded by the Netherlands and Canadian Governments in five regions of Ghana.

She has served on many Boards including the Dominion University Council, FEED Africa (USA Based NGO), Ministerial Advisory Board for Youth and Sports(2010- 2011), West African Sexual and Reproductive Rights Committee amongst others.

